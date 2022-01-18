Cerro Gordo supervisors approve bid for two road department equipment storage facilities
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved a bid to construct two road department equipment storage facilities in Ventura and Thornton.
The buildings are part of the reorganization of the Engineering Department, which recently moved into new headquarters near the county law enforcement center and the replacement of two other antiquated facilities. Two firms submitted bids for the project, with Kingland Construction having the lower bid of $1.647 million, plus a $6000 option for the full perimeter insulated foundation.
The supervisors unanimously approved the Kingland bid without discussion.