Cerro Gordo supervisors approve appointment to Compensation Board, Board of Adjustment, North Iowa Corridor board
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved three appointments to the county’s Compensation Board.
The board meets annually to set the compensation for the county’s elected officials. The seven-member board consists of two members appointed by the supervisors with one member representing each of the other elected officials.
Jim Finstad and Bill Cody of Mason City were both re-appointed to four-year terms starting on July 1st representing the Sheriff and County Recorder respectively, while Whitney Mixdorf of Clear Lake is a new appointment to represent the County Auditor.
The supervisors also approved two other appointments today with Mary Ann Aslakson to the County Board of Adjustment and Chuck Schafer as a county representative for the North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation’s board.