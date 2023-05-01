Cerro Gordo supervisors approve application for safety funding towards Rock Falls road

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors have approved submitting an application for safety funding to help address a road in the Rock Falls area.

County Engineer Brandon Billings says they’ve tried to find a solution to the road for a number of years. “Going south out of Rock Falls, that paved road there, right next to the elevator, it goes around a pretty tight curve and across the railroad tracks. That’s been a point of accidents and all kinds of issues for as long as I can remember since when I was a kid. This has been a forever issue.”

Billings says they’ve tried to find some money from different programs to address the road. “Initially we tried to get some railroad funds to do some realignment and repaving stuff in that area, but it didn’t really fall within that program, so our second go-around is applying for these safety funds to try and see if we can get $500,000 towards the cost of that project.”

The supervisors unanimously approved the application at their meeting this morning.