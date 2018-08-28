Cerro Gordo supervisors approve application for moving to a new mental health region

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this morning approved making a formal request to join a different established mental health region.

Most of north-central Iowa’s counties are currently in a 22-county region called “County Social Services” which provides financial support for mental health and disability service programs to individuals. A number of those counties in recent months raised concerns about rising costs and quality of services.

The Cerro Gordo supervisors last month approved researching the opportunity to go into the region called “CICS”, formerly known as Central Iowa Community Services.

Supervisor Chris Watts says the possibility of joining CICS would be the best fit for the county. “Working with my colleagues in the counties around us, Cerro Gordo has found that it be in the best interest to join an existing region. We believe that Central Iowa Community Services, commonly known as CICS to the south of us, would be our best fit.”

11 counties are currently a part of CICS: Boone, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Marshall, Poweshiek, Story and Warren.

The county has until November 1st to give notice that they are leaving the current region, and they must still maintain membership in the region until July 1st of next year.

In a memo to the supervisors, Russell Wood of the CICS staff says the organization would give Cerro Gordo County access to services potentially not already present with their current region such as mobile crisis response, a 24 hour crisis line, transitional living centers and evidence-based supported employment.

Watts says the CICS governing board will discuss Cerro Gordo County’s application at their meeting this Thursday but likely will not vote on whether or not to approve the application until their September meeting.