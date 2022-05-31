Cerro Gordo supervisors approve alterations in contractors license ordinance
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved alterations in the county ordinance dealing with contractors licenses.
County Engineer Brandon Billings says the change allows sole proprietors to sign a declaration saying they are eligible to not have to carry workman’s compensation insurance. “We’re going to change the ordinance to allow that so we can be more flexible for those that qualify for that difference. It just seems a bit overbearing to require people to get insurance for something that was absolutely not required in their situations. The declaration is going to say that they do qualify for this exemption, and any time that they don’t, the contractor’s license is not valid until they come in and update everything and have the proper insurance on file.”
Billings says another change addresses public utilities. “We specifically said that public utilities franchised within the county do not have to get a contractor’s license. We’re not able to charge them fees under state law, so it’s kind of redundant, but just to make it clear, we put that back in there also.”
The supervisors approved the ordinance change as well as the waiving of the second and third readings of the ordinance unanimously after nobody spoke during a public hearing on the changes.