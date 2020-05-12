Cerro Gordo supervisors amend pandemic travel policy for county employees
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today amended the COVID-19 travel restrictions imposed on county employees.
The county’s director of administrative services Tom Meyer says with the travel recommendations being changed from the Centers for Disease Control on being under quarantine upon return, it was time to update the county’s policy. “We had some requirements for employees involving any travel outside of Iowa that would require a 14-day quarantine from work. Given what’s happening, and also some of the changes in CDC recommendations, I spoke to our public health director. They are not necessarily recommending a ban on travel outside the state. I think the board could amend that to any travel outside of the country would require a quarantine.”
Meyer says they still would like for now to have county employees still report on their travel in the event they go to an area of the country where COVID-19 is still a hot spot. “I would still like to leave in there that they would still report to let us know if they are traveling out of state, so if there is a hot spot and we have to evaluate that on a case-by-case basis.”
The supervisors unanimously approved the change in the policy.