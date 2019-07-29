Cerro Gordo Department of Public Health finds new home
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has found a permanent home.
Health Department officials say they will be relocating to 2570 4th Southwest, next to Hobby Lobby. The department was displaced from its long-time headquarters at Mohawk Square after a roof collapse in May after a weekend of severe storms. The department was relocated temporarily to the Community Health Center downtown with other services scattered through various mobile outreach methods.
The Health Department plans to open for business in their new location next Monday, with the immunization clinic and STD/HIV testing clinic being closed on Thursday and Friday of this week to complete the move