Cerro Gordo County unveils online options for applying for local permits
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County is now offering residents of the unincorporated areas of the county a new option to make it easy to apply for local permits online.
Planning & Zoning administrator John Robbins says the county has been working with the same company that offers the Beacon real estate website that the county utilizes to provide the convenience of online applications. “We have been working with Schneider GIS for the purposes of doing online permit applications. We’ve actually been live for about a week and a half for zoning permits, and some of the other departments will be coming and having theirs available here soon. That will make another option, people can just apply directly from their computer for zoning permits, and soon driveway permits and work in right-of-way permits, and we’ll continue adding to that.”
Robbins says the online permitting applications also interact with the Beacon website. “You’d also be able to apply directly from the Beacon map if you are able to find your property on there. You can apply right to the online website for applying for permits. It’s a great, convenient way of being able to do that. You can also track the status of your permit and things like that. It’s just another convenient way for the public to do those sorts of things.”
You can find the online application process through the county’s website at cgcounty.org.