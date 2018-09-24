Cerro Gordo County Treasurer sues Southbridge Mall owner for unpaid taxes

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer says she’s suing the owner of Southbridge Mall for unpaid real estate taxes.

Treasurer Patricia Wright says the civil lawsuit against Southbridge Mall Realty Holding LLC states that the taxes due in 2017 and the spring of 2018 for the mall buildings and improvements were not paid.

In a written statement, Wright says her office has worked over the past 18 months to collect the taxes on the mall parcels, and the decision to file the lawsuit against the property owner was not one that her office makes lightly. She says her office though had no other avenue to collect the taxes against the building parcels except through civil action.

The lawsuit states that Southbridge Mall Realty Holding LLC is accused of owing the county $152,776 with an interest added on at a rate of 1.5% per month.