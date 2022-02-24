Cerro Gordo County Treasurer says she will not seek re-election
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer says she will not seek another term.
Patricia Wright is currently serving her third term in the position. Wright in a written announcement thanks Cerro Gordo County residents for the many years that allowed her to work in the Treasurer’s Office. She says it’s been a privilege serving the county and she’s confident that the current staff will continue to serve the county’s residents effectively and efficiently.
Including her time as the treasurer, Wright has worked in the office for more than 40 years.