      Weather Alert

Cerro Gordo County Treasurer says she will not seek re-election

Feb 24, 2022 @ 10:58am

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Treasurer says she will not seek another term.

Patricia Wright is currently serving her third term in the position. Wright in a written announcement thanks Cerro Gordo County residents for the many years that allowed her to work in the Treasurer’s Office. She says it’s been a privilege serving the county and she’s confident that the current staff will continue to serve the county’s residents effectively and efficiently.

Including her time as the treasurer, Wright has worked in the office for more than 40 years.

For the latest

Trending
House File 2222 passes unanimously on 2/22/22
Mason City man receives deferred judgment, probation in burglary case
Iowa State University program helps to prevent senior citizens from falling
Financing for new park, overview of FY 2023 budget on Clear Lake City Council's agenda tonight
New York City man pleads guilty, sentenced for pursuit through Worth, Cerro Gordo counties
Connect With Us