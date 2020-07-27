Cerro Gordo County tops 500 COVID-19 cases
MASON CITY — Over the weekend, Cerro Gordo County became the 19th county in the state to have 500 individuals test positive for COVID-19.
As of this morning, 534 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the county. 432 of those cases have come in the month of July. 16 people in Cerro Gordo County have died, while 138 of those cases have recovered. No new deaths were reported in our listening area over the weekend.
As of this morning, 829 people statewide have died from COVID-19; 42,358 individuals have tested positive; while 29,728 of those individuals have recovered.