      Weather Alert

Cerro Gordo County to open call center to answer questions about COVID-19

Mar 11, 2020 @ 11:43am

MASON CITY — Beginning tomorrow, Cerro Gordo County Public Health says they’ll be opening the county’s call center to answer questions about coronavirus.

County Director of Public Health Brian Hanft says many agencies are receiving a large number of calls from people seeking guidance on how to prepare for or prevent the spread of COVID-19, and opening the county’s call center will relieve the organizations and connect the public with resources and information to address concerns and questions.

The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The numbers to call are 641-494-3546 and 641-494-3547.

For the latest

Trending
Execution date set for north-central Iowa drug kingpin after fed decision to resume capital punishment
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
KGLO & KRIB Sports
KGLO News Team
Mason City man facing vehicular homicide charges wants trial moved