Cerro Gordo County to open call center to answer questions about COVID-19
MASON CITY — Beginning tomorrow, Cerro Gordo County Public Health says they’ll be opening the county’s call center to answer questions about coronavirus.
County Director of Public Health Brian Hanft says many agencies are receiving a large number of calls from people seeking guidance on how to prepare for or prevent the spread of COVID-19, and opening the county’s call center will relieve the organizations and connect the public with resources and information to address concerns and questions.
The call center will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. The numbers to call are 641-494-3546 and 641-494-3547.