Cerro Gordo County to offer Community Emergency Response Team basic training later this month

Oct 15, 2021 @ 9:58am

MASON CITY — Basic training for those who want to become part of the Cerro Gordo County Community Emergency Response Team will be held later this month.

Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency coordinator Steve O’Neil says the basic training for citizens of the county and surrounding counties will take place on two consecutive Saturdays, October 23rd and 30th, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM each day at the agency’s headquarters at 2716 South Federal Avenue in Mason City.

The training will provide the knowledge and skills for individuals to prepare for, respond to, and recover from multiple types of emergencies and disasters that could impact them at home, work or school. Some of the skills that will be taught are disaster preparedness, disaster medical operations, light search and rescue, and fire safety and suppression.

O’Neil says they are also looking for new members for the North Iowa CERT Team if participants are interested after receiving the basic training.

Participants must be 16 years of age or older, with 14-and-15-year-olds being allowed if they are accompanied by an adult.

To register for the class, email your name, phone number and email to [email protected] You are asked to pre-register so there are enough materials on hand.

