Cerro Gordo County to extend moratorium on new wind, solar, battery installations to end of year

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors later this month will consider extending a moratorium on accepting applications to issue permits for utility-scale wind energy conversion systems, solar energy installations, and battery storage installations in the rural portions of the county.

The supervisors last May approved an 18-month moratorium, while the county’s Planning & Zoning Commission back in December started the process of drafting a new ordinance dealing with wind and solar power as well as battery storage.

County administrative officer Tom Meyer says the delay in the Planning & Zoning Commission crafting a new ordinance was due to the county’s new comprehensive plan not being approved until recently. “P&Z met on May 2nd and voted to recommend to the Board of Supervisors an ordinance to extend the moratorium to the end of the year, December 31st of 2024. It’s basically due to the comprehensive plan wasn’t being finished, about seven months later than anticipated.”

The first consideration of extending the moratorium will be held at the supervisors’ May 28th meeting.