Cerro Gordo County supervisors to vote on asking to join new mental health region

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this morning is scheduled to vote on making a formal request to join a different established mental health region.

Most of north-central Iowa’s counties are currently in a 22-county region called “County Social Services” which provides financial support for mental health and disability service programs to individuals. A number of those counties in recent months raised concerns about rising costs and quality of services.

The Cerro Gordo supervisors last month approved researching the opportunity to go into the region called “CICS”, formerly known as Central Iowa Community Services. 11 counties are currently a part of CICS: Boone, Franklin, Greene, Hamilton, Hardin, Jasper, Madison, Marshall, Poweshiek, Story and Warren.

The county has until November 1st to give notice that they are leaving the current region, and they must still maintain membership in the region until July 1st of next year.

The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors meets at 10 o’clock this morning in the first-floor boardroom of the courthouse.