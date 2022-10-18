Cerro Gordo County supervisors candidate programs Wednesday morning on KGLO

MASON CITY — A programming reminder — Wednesday morning on AM-1300 KGLO and at kglonews.com, we’ll have two programs featuring the candidates running in the contested races for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. At 9:00 AM, we’ll hear from the First District candidates, Amanda Ragan and Chris Watts, followed at 10:00 AM by the Third District candidates, Don O’Connor and Lori Meacham Ginapp. Those programs will be rebroadcast on Thursday evening starting at 7:00 PM and also be available online late tomorrow morning at kglonews.com.

Next Wednesday morning and Thursday evening October 26th and 27th, we’ll focus on two legislative races with the candidates from House District 59 Sharon Steckman and Doug Campbell, and the Senate District 30 race between Waylon Brown and Whitney Mixdorf.