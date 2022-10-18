KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Cerro Gordo County supervisors candidate programs Wednesday morning on KGLO

October 18, 2022 11:11AM CDT
Share
Cerro Gordo County supervisors candidate programs Wednesday morning on KGLO

MASON CITY — A programming reminder — Wednesday morning on AM-1300 KGLO and at kglonews.com, we’ll have two programs featuring the candidates running in the contested races for the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors. At 9:00 AM, we’ll hear from the First District candidates, Amanda Ragan and Chris Watts, followed at 10:00 AM by the Third District candidates, Don O’Connor and Lori Meacham Ginapp. Those programs will be rebroadcast on Thursday evening starting at 7:00 PM and also be available online late tomorrow morning at kglonews.com.

 

Next Wednesday morning and Thursday evening October 26th and 27th, we’ll focus on two legislative races with the candidates from House District 59 Sharon Steckman and Doug Campbell, and the Senate District 30 race between Waylon Brown and Whitney Mixdorf. 

For the latest

Trending

1

Mason City woman accused of stealing money from local store cash register multiple times
2

Mason City man arrested on multiple burglary charges
3

Tractor trailer overturns in Portland Township, driver arrested on multiple charges
4

Sentencing delayed for Chicago man who pleaded guilty in shooting death of man in downtown Mason City
5

Mason City woman accused of stealing from disabled people pleads not guilty