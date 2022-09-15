Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve review of structural condition of courthouse

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors this week approved an agreement with Bergland & Cram to conduct a review of the structural condition of the courthouse.

Supervisor Tim Latham says the supervisors wanted to get an idea on what needs to be done to the building. “We’re doing this because of the condition of the building that it’s in, seeing what it’s going to cost to update it, possibly the roof, the rest of the tuckpointing and the boiler system, some seepage problems we have in certain parts of the basement, and just the overall condition and what could be done to add space or what we could do with it.”

The courthouse was constructed in 1937 and was previously the Standard Oil building. The county purchased and renovated the building in 1959 and was expanded in 1977.

Bergland & Cram had the lower of the two bids for the project at $11,700