      Weather Alert

Cerro Gordo County Supervisors approve first reading of establishing new precincts

Dec 7, 2021 @ 11:32am

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved the first consideration of an ordinance establishing new election precincts for the county. It’s part of the every 10 years process after the census has been completed.

County Auditor Adam Wedmore says the biggest change to the rural precincts of the county is combining a couple with there   being three fewer polling locations. “There are currently 26 precincts, the new proposed plan would take it to 23 precincts. Those changes would to Grimes Township, Falls Township, and then a restructuring of Mason, Portland and Dougherty.”

Wedmore says once the supervisors approve the final reading of the reprecincting ordinance, the state will then start the process of figuring out the three supervisor districts.  “Once that ordinance has been adopted, we would then send those precincts down to the state Legislative Services Agency, who actually draw the supervisor districts.”

Click here to find out more information about the Cerro Gordo County reprecincting process.

 

 

For the latest

Trending
Guilty plea by one of two people accused of Mason City shooting incident in August
Former Mason City School Board member announces run for Iowa House seat that covers Mason City
Plymouth man accused of credit card fraud pleads guilty
Development agreement for new HyVee store, second reading of golf cart changes to be considered by Clear Lake City Council tonight
Owner of Mason City gymnastics club pleads not guilty to sexual abuse charges
Connect With Us