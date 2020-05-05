Cerro Gordo County small business pandemic impact fund money starts to be handed out
CLEAR LAKE — Awards are starting to be handed out as part of a program to help small businesses in Cerro Gordo County impacted by the pandemic. The North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation’s “Small Business Recovery & Continuity Fund” was set up to help small, independently-owned businesses with less than 25 employees.
CEO Chad Schreck told the Clear Lake City Council Monday night that a committee reviewed 150 total applications and started making awards last week. “We completed the first phase of the review process this past Wednesday and have made notification to 120 initial grant awardees this past Friday. We wanted to notify those folks before we released everything publicly. We’ve started that process and we’ve had a great response, very appreciative folks from that, again of the city and your investment in this effort.”
Schreck says over $400,000 has been distributed so far. “Of those initial round of applications, we had $416,000 in total so far awarded. $130,000 of those in Clear Lake specifically, with the remainder between the county and Mason City. We have about $100,000 in total remaining in the fund that we are going to be evaluating and determining the next steps for that.”
Schreck says he feels they had a very good system utilized in trying to be as objective as possible with the applications. “In this first phase, we really focused in on the impact to the business from the coronavirus, things like being shut down, unable to be open, loss of revenue, those types of things. Need, their ongoing expenses, fixed expenses, things of that nature. Had they received prior funding from the Iowa Economic Development Authority or federal programs, and also the impact of the grant on the company itself. Is $5000 or $3000 or whatever the amount going to play a significant role in keeping that business going.”
Schreck says it’s also been fortunate to see local businesses take advantage of state and federal funding. “One of the things we saw that was really helpful in being able to spread that money around is that we did have 45 businesses so far in our county that received the Iowa economic development funding grant program, and that totaled just shy of $900,000 in the county. That was a big boost as well that helped us really spread that impact around more to other businesses that had not been as fortunate yet. We’ve also seen a significant amount of Payroll Protection Program and the Economic Injury Disaster Loan Funds from SBA come through.”
The Mason City City Council approved $300,000 for the program, while the Clear Lake City Council and Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors each allocated $100,000 to the fund.