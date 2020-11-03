Cerro Gordo County sees active positive COVID cases triple in just over two weeks
MASON CITY — As the number of diagnosed and active cases of COVID-19 has skyrocketed over the past month, the director of the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health says people need to continue to take the proper precautions as we head into the month of November.
Brain Hanft says the number of active positive cases in Cerro Gordo County tripled in just over two weeks. “When we look at the number of positive individuals on that 14-day rolling average, October 13th we had 108 people on that 14-day rolling average. On October 30th we had 371, so we’re up three times where we were. That escalation is fast, it’s a lot faster than a lot of us anticipated.”
Hanft says as we look at the increasing numbers of COVID in the community, he at this time is not correlating that to the increasing numbers of kids inside the classrooms at school. “The numbers are pretty clear when you look at other school districts who have had kids in the classroom of all ages five days a week. Their absenteeism rates are not high. The Mason City school numbers, I saw them today (Monday). I didn’t look at them at close, but they’re not out of the norm. What is out of the norm are the numbers that we are seeing out in the community.”
Hanft says the message is the same when it comes to being proactive in trying to protect yourself from COVID-19. “We have got to own this in a way that is being facilitated across the state, and that is asking every single person to wear their masks, take personal responsibility in that. We need people to stay home if they’re ill, and that includes keeping your kids home if they’re ill. We need people to be washing their hands on a consistent basis and using sanitizers.”
Hanft made his comments during a presentation to the Mason City School Board on Monday night.