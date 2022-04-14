Cerro Gordo County residents reminded to be prepared for severe weather events like Tuesday (VIDEO)
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County’s Emergency Management Director says Tuesday night’s storms show why people need to be prepared for severe weather.
Steve O’Neil says people always need to know where to shelter during a storm. “Where are you, do you know where to go. If you are at home, you should already have that determined, lowest level. If you don’t have a basement, put as many walls as you can put between you and the outside, if you are at work, if you are at school. If you are driving, try to run away from the tornado if you can and find shelter as quickly as you can.”
O’Neil says you need to know how to get the information they need during severe weather. “It’s getting better all the time. With technology and all that, it’s very hard to not be aware that something is happening. We still have to remind people that if you are listening to the radio, continue. If they are talking about severe weather, continue to listen, keep an eye on the sky, and as things are changing, it’s time to make that decision to find your shelter.”
O’Neil says you need to make sure you report what damage you’ve had. “Contact your insurance carrier, get all that to them as quickly as you can so they can get onto the process.”
O’Neil says there won’t be any organized effort at this time to point volunteers to people who need help. “We will usually go by our assessments, are people asking for assistance. Usually you can help out your own neighbors and such. If it turns into a very large scale, we will open up a hotline and possibly a donation area. The thing is wait until you actually hear for a request. I know people are well meaning and they want to help, but there’s a tendency to send anything and everything that is not actually needed. Typically what’s really nice is if there’s a need, cash, monetary. That allows either the community or the individual to pick out the items they actually need.“
No injuries were reported with the Mason City tornado.