Cerro Gordo County records first COVID-19 death
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County has seen its first fatality connected to COVID-19. The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health confirmed the death this afternoon, an individual who was aged 41-60. CG Public Health director Brian Hanft in a written statement says the department extends their deepest sympathy to the individual’s loved ones, adding that the department and all of their key partners throughout the county and state continue to work to limit the spread and impact of coronavirus in our communities.