Cerro Gordo County public health director elated about Pfizer vaccine approval for 12-15 year olds
MASON CITY — The Food and Drug Administration announced on Monday that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children as young as 12 years old, news that Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft says is good in protecting those between the ages of 12 and 15 who previously were advised not to have the vaccine.
He says, “I am excited about this opportunity. When you look at the efficacy rates among 12 to 15 years olds, it’s even better. It’s 100% positive when it comes to keeping kids from getting COVID. The numbers are even better. I’ll be working really hard with our physician partners around the community and really trying to market this during the summer months, try to get all these kids vaccinated before they go back to school.”
While Pfizer has gotten this latest approval, Hanft says Moderna is working as well to have their vaccine cleared for those under the age of 18. “They’re working on it as well, they’re just not as far down that path yet. I don’t think it will take too long for Moderna to get online with a vaccine that will go to people younger than 18 for that particular vaccine. In the meantime, we’ve got access to plenty of Pfizer and we definitely want to help get that out.”
For more information about COVID-19 and CG Public Health’s vaccination clinics, head to cghealth.com.