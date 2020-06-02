Cerro Gordo County polling sites for today’s primary
Courtesy Cerro Gordo County Auditor's Office
Looking at the ten Cerro Gordo County polling locations:
In Mason City:
== The Grace Evangelical Free Church at 440 North Illinois will host Mason City Ward 1 Precinct 2 and Ward 1 Precinct 3
== The Cerro Gordo County Courthouse Boardroom will host Ward 1 Precinct 1, Ward 2 Precinct 1, Ward 2 Precinct 3, Ward 3 Precinct 1, Lime Creek and Mason North townships
== The First Presbyterian Church at 100 South Pierce will host Ward 2 Precinct 2
== The First Covenant Church at 411 South Ohio will host Ward 3 Precinct 3
== The Rolling Acres Church at 341 19th Southwest will host Ward 3 Precinct 2, all precincts from Ward 4, and the following townships: Mason South, Bath, Portland, Owen, and Dougherty
In Clear Lake:
== Wards 1 and 2 will vote at City Hall
== Ward 3, as well as the Clear Lake, Grant, Union, Lake, and Lincoln Townships will all vote at the Clear Lake Church of Christ at 2010 14th Avenue North
In the rest of the county:
== Voters in the Falls Township Plymouth and Rock Falls precincts will vote at Plymouth City Hall
== The Rockwell Community Center will host the Geneseo, Mt. Vernon, and Pleasant Valley townships
== Thornton City Hall will host the Grimes Township Meservey and Grimes Township Thornton voters.
Head to the top of the page at kglonews.com to find your polling site for today’s election.