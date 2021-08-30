Cerro Gordo County jury finds northwest Iowa man not guilty of sexual abuse
MASON CITY — A Cerro Gordo County jury has found a northwest Iowa man not guilty of sexual abuse.
31-year-old David Vazquez of Holstein was arrested last August after a nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest six days earlier on two counts of second-degree sexual abuse.
Vazquez was accused of committing numerous sexual acts against a child under the age of 12 during a five-month span in 2019 while he lived in Mason City.
After a week-long trial, the jury found Vazquez not guilty on both charges. If he had been convicted, he would have faced up to 50 years in prison.