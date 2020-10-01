Cerro Gordo County health official provides some advice for trick-or-treating safely during the pandemic
MASON CITY — Despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many communities in north-central Iowa have made the decision to move forward with Halloween trick-or-treating activities at the end of this month.
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft says following some basic rules can make trick-or-treating a safe activity. “Go out in small groups. Kids and families, parents, should be wearing masks outside for sure. The Halloween masks do not substitute for the regular facial masks that they need to wear. Avoid big parties, stay close to home. Carry some hand sanitizer for the kids. Make sure the masks and the costumes are comfortable. Kids like to run from house to house while they’re trick-or-treating and so making sure they don’t have a problem wearing the mask and maybe another mask that they may be wearing as a Halloween mask.”
Hanft says people should not be handing out homemade treats. “People should only be providing pre-wrapped, pre-packaged food. Nothing homemade, this should be strictly candy that’s going to come in individually wrapped that can be placed in the bag.”
Hanft says people need to make sure they are properly protected as well when handing out treats. “Those who are handing out candy should make sure they are wearing facemasks. Try to maybe hand out candy across the table, making sure you keep that six foot separation distance if possible. When kids come up to get candy, they’re like a flash, as soon as they get their treat, they’re off to the next place. Those exposures, once we looked at them, we just felt they were minimal not only for the trick-or-treaters and the parents, but also for those people who are handing out candy.”
Hanft says if you are concerned about safety this Halloween, you don’t have to feel obligated to participate. “If people have concerns with those exposures, then they should just not participate. Whether it’s taking your kids out or handing out candy, we still say take self-protection appropriately and stay home if you need to.”
Hanft’s department has provided some “how to” tips for trick-or-treating during the pandemic, which you can view below.
Mason City and Clear Lake will have their trick-or-treat nights on Halloween October 31st. Mason City’s hours are 5:30 to 7:30, while Clear Lake’s are set for 5:00 to 7:00.
=========
How to Trick-or-Treat During COVID-19 and Stay Safe
1. Understand the Rules and Regulations
- Begin by checking the State, County, Local, and even Neighborhood regulations. Own your own situation and determine whether the activity is a good idea for you and your family. More information on rates of spread in your area can be found at www.coronavirus.iowa.gov
2. Trick-or-Treat in Shifts
- Stick to the time frame for your city, area, or neighborhood.
3. Stick to Your “Pandemic Pod”
- Trick-or-Treating in large groups is fun but not recommended in our current climate. Keep your group to close friends and family members. Kids trick-or-treating with kids they do not normally mix with will increase the chances of exposure.
4. Go Outside
- Trick-or-Treating outside, while wearing a mask, and practicing good hand hygiene can make this year’s Halloween safe and manageable.Avoid extended sessions at indoor events or in apartment buildings.
5. Avoid Big Parties
- Halloween parties are fun but even those held outdoors are not advised this year. Keep your festivities to socially distanced trick-or-treating. If you live in an area that has rainy or cold Halloweens dress appropriately.
6. Stay Close to Home
- Traveling to other neighborhoods may be a tradition but this year try to stick close to home. The virus has less chance to spread if we all stick close to people we are more often around. Plus staying close to home gives you more time to trick-or-treat in an already limited time window.
7. Wear a Mask
- Coronavirus safety measures, whether you are at the grocery store, or a ball game, apply to trick-or- treating as well: wear a mask. Luckily, many costume ideas are suited to mask wearing. A 100% cotton mask that covers both the mouth and nose at the same time are best.
8. A Rubber or Plastic Mask is Not the Same as a Cloth Face Covering
- Many costumes feature rubber or plastic masks. If your costume uses a mask of this sort, it would be best to layer the mask with a cloth facial covering or mask underneath. Do not rely on the costume mask for protection.
9. Make Sure the Mask and Costume are Comfortable
- Trick-or-Treating is a physical activity that can last for hours. Ensure your child’s costume is comfortable and make sure their mask is comfortable as well. Good breathable fabric such as 100% cotton and a fit that is not too loose or too tight will prevent your child from removing the mask in discomfort.
10. Gloves Are Not a Layer of Protection
- Gloves may protect the surface of your hands, but you may inadvertently touch your eyes, nose, or mouth. If you live in an area where you trick-or-treat in cold weather where gloves to protect yourself from the weather, not COVID-19.
11. Practice Good Hand Hygiene
- Instead of opting for gloves for protection carry clip-on hand sanitizers for trick-or-treaters and use it between houses.
12. Wrapped Candy Can be Safe
- All candy should be wrapped, you should not consume any candy that is not wrapped.
13. Consider Bringing Your Own Candy
- The kids can still trick-or-treat and go house to house, instead of the neighbors handing the candy out, hand candy to your kids from the candy you have brought with.
14. Get Your Flu Shot
- Everyone in your family should get a flu shot this year and be vaccinated against the flu before trick-or- treating
15. Have Candy in Individual Baggies
- Instead of handing out candy, consider keeping a small amount of candy in individual bags on your doorstep for a child to grab, replenish the amount in between visits. This prevents tiny hands going in and out of big bowls.
16. Stay Behind a Storm Door
- If you can, stay inside when handing out candy. If you can do it from behind a storm door with glass you can still see the costumed kids and maintain a barrier. This is especially recommended for the more vulnerable population.
17. Sit Outside at a Table 6 Feet Away From Trick-or-Treaters
- If you are not part of the more vulnerable population, consider sitting at a table outside that maintains 6 feet of distance between you and the kids. This way you can keep you supply of individual baggies well stocked.
18. Keep a Supply of Hand Sanitizer Out
- Encourage trick-or-treaters to bring their own small bottle of sanitizer and provide sanitizer at each house to use before grabbing the candy.
19. It is Okay Not to Participate
- If you do not wish to participate in trick-or-treating this year, turn off your porch light and consider posting a sign in a visible location. This is extremely important for those of us in the more vulnerable population and is 100% acceptable.