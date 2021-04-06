Cerro Gordo County health director asks for continued patience as vaccinations open up to Iowans age 16 and older
MASON CITY — COVID-19 vaccinations were opened up this week to those Iowans age 16 and older.
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft says those under the age of 18 are restricted to one type of vaccination. “Mind you that doesn’t include anybody younger than 16 years of age. Those people age 16 and 17 years old can receive the Pfizer vaccine but cannot receive the Moderna or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.”
Hanft says even though vaccinations have now been opened up to everyone 16 and older, people need to be patient in scheduling a vaccination. “Right now it’s just a matter of supply and demand. We know the demand will increase, especially now everybody can get it. So we just ask again, it’s the same song and dance, we’re just asking people to be patient.”
Hanft says the number of appointments they can place out on their sign-up website all depends on the amount distributed to his department on a weekly basis. “Our allocation of vaccine has not gone up yet. We don’t know what next week’s allocation will be. We find that out on Wednesday. Those allocations once we know on Wednesday will be put out for registration sign-up on our usual times, which will be Friday late afternoon and then Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the coming week.”
That vaccination sign-up website can be found by heading to cghealth.com.