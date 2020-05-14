Cerro Gordo County has first confirmed COVID-19 case in a month
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County’s streak of 31 days without a new confirmed case of COVID-19 has come to an end.
The Iowa Department of Public Health’s latest statistics show Cerro Gordo County’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic started is now at 15. The last time the county had a confirmed case was on April 12th.
Two other new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in our immediate listening area with single cases in Butler and Winnebago.
That brings the immediate listening area total to 66: 15 in Cerro Gordo; 13 in Butler; nine in Floyd; seven in Franklin; six each in Winnebago and Wright; three each in Hancock and Mitchell; and two each in Kossuth and Worth. Of those 66 cases, 39 have recovered, with only one death that was reported earlier this week in Floyd County.
The state report says 12 more people have died from COVID-19 to bring the total to 318. 386 more cases have been confirmed for a total of 13,675. 277 more people have been listed as recovered for a total of 6231.