Cerro Gordo County has 16 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, but also has six “probable cases”

MASON CITY — Data on the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health’s website is now showing not only the number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county but the number of probable cases as well.
Karen Crimmings is the department’s disease prevention and health promotion manager. She says, “A probable case is an individual that has been in close contact with somebody that’s been lab-confirmed positive with COVID-19. They were in close proximity when this person was contagious and now they’re showing symptoms that are consistent with that illnesses as well. So we don’t necessarily need to have them tested, we can likely just say that yes they are likely a case.”
As of Wednesday there were 14 lab-confirmed cases with six others being listed as a probable case. Crimmings says the department is trying to put as much information as they can about the COVID-19 situation on their website. “So we’re trying to just do a better job of letting the public know what’s truly going on with at least what we are aware of. We also recognize there’s individuals that are not being tested and they are ill at home and they’re recovering at home, and so there’s likely many other cases out there that we are not following up on and that’s just part of this outbreak.”
For more you can visit the website cghealth.com