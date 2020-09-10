Cerro Gordo County goes over 900 mark of positive COVID-19 cases, 257 active cases currently
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County has now seen over 900 positive cases of COVID-19. The county saw 21 new cases reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 918. 257 of those cases, or 28% of the total, are currently active cases, 15 more than 24 hours earlier.
45 new cases of coronavirus were reported in our listening area in the same 24 hour period, making for a total of 2971 since the start of the pandemic.
There are currently 624 active cases in the area, or 21%, four fewer than at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning. Beside the 257 active cases in Cerro Gordo, there are 68 active cases in Winnebago County, 66 in Mitchell, 57 in Wright, 47 in Floyd, 45 in Kossuth, 29 in Franklin, 23 in Butler, 18 in Worth, and 14 in Hancock. 49 more people in the listening area have fully recovered for a pandemic total of 2291, or 77%.
Looking at the state numbers in the same 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: 20 more deaths were reported for a total now of 1205; 819 more cases were reported to bring the total to 71,956; 694 more have recovered for a total of 51,640.
|
|
|New Cases
|Cerro Gordo
|918
|21
|Butler
|233
|1
|Floyd
|247
|4
|Franklin
|315
|2
|Hancock
|164
|
|Kossuth
|147
|7
|Mitchell
|146
|2
|Winnebago
|182
|6
|Worth
|90
|1
|Wright
|529
|1
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2971
|45
|
|
|Cerro Gordo
|257
|Butler
|23
|Floyd
|47
|Franklin
|29
|Hancock
|14
|Kossuth
|45
|Mitchell
|66
|Winnebago
|68
|Worth
|18
|Wright
|57
|
|
|Area Total
|624
|
|Recovered
|New Recovered
|Cerro Gordo
|640
|6
|Butler
|208
|3
|Floyd
|197
|2
|Franklin
|269
|11
|Hancock
|148
|1
|Kossuth
|102
|6
|Mitchell
|80
|1
|Winnebago
|104
|11
|Worth
|72
|3
|Wright
|471
|5
|
|
|
|Area Total
|2291
|49
|
|Deaths
|Cerro Gordo
|21
|Butler
|2
|Floyd
|3
|Franklin
|17
|Hancock
|2
|Kossuth
|
|Mitchell
|
|Winnebago
|10
|Worth
|
|Wright
|1
|
|
|Area Total
|56