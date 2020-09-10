      Weather Alert

Cerro Gordo County goes over 900 mark of positive COVID-19 cases, 257 active cases currently

Sep 10, 2020 @ 11:09am

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County has now seen over 900 positive cases of COVID-19. The county saw 21 new cases reported in the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, bringing the county’s total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 918. 257 of those cases, or 28% of the total, are currently active cases, 15 more than 24 hours earlier.

45 new cases of coronavirus were reported in our listening area in the same 24 hour period, making for a total of 2971 since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 624 active cases in the area, or 21%, four fewer than at 11 o’clock Wednesday morning. Beside the 257 active cases in Cerro Gordo, there are 68 active cases in Winnebago County, 66 in Mitchell, 57 in Wright, 47 in Floyd, 45 in Kossuth, 29 in Franklin, 23 in Butler, 18 in Worth, and 14 in Hancock. 49 more people in the listening area have fully recovered for a pandemic total of 2291, or 77%.

Looking at the state numbers in the same 24 hour period leading up to 11 o’clock this morning: 20 more deaths were reported for a total now of 1205; 819 more cases were reported to bring the total to 71,956; 694 more have recovered for a total of 51,640.

 

 

Confirmed Cases
 New Cases
Cerro Gordo 918 21
Butler 233 1
Floyd 247 4
Franklin 315 2
Hancock 164
Kossuth 147 7
Mitchell 146 2
Winnebago 182 6
Worth 90 1
Wright 529 1
Area Total 2971 45

 

 

 

Active Cases 9/4/20
Cerro Gordo 257
Butler 23
Floyd 47
Franklin 29
Hancock 14
Kossuth 45
Mitchell 66
Winnebago 68
Worth 18
Wright 57
Area Total 624

 

 

Recovered New Recovered
Cerro Gordo 640 6
Butler 208 3
Floyd 197 2
Franklin 269 11
Hancock 148 1
Kossuth 102 6
Mitchell 80 1
Winnebago 104 11
Worth 72 3
Wright 471 5
Area Total 2291 49

 

 

 

Deaths
Cerro Gordo 21
Butler 2
Floyd 3
Franklin 17
Hancock 2
Kossuth
Mitchell
Winnebago 10
Worth
Wright 1
Area Total 56
