Cerro Gordo County getting more doses of vaccine for next week’s vaccine distribution
MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County is getting an additional 1170 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week, bringing the total number of COVID vaccines to be distributed the week of March 8th to 1970.
Those additional doses come in the form of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, which has already been widely distributed across the state, including through some local pharmacies in Cerro Gordo County.
Much like the Moderna vaccine, the Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series. The one difference is the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is to be administered on or after 21 days from the first dose, compared to a 28-day timeline for the Moderna vaccine.
== Today’s sign-up for vaccine through the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health will start at 10:00 AM and take place until all the appointments are full. Anyone 65 years of age or older and healthcare personnel may sign up for an appointment. The county this week has 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine and 570 of the Pfizer vaccine available. You can sign up by heading to cghealth.com/sign-up. If you cannot signup online call 641-421-9321.