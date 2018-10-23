Cerro Gordo County Engineer tenure coming to an end

MASON CITY — Wednesday is the final day on the job for the Cerro Gordo County Engineer. Mary Kelly has worked for the county engineer’s office since 2004 and has been the head of the department since 2006.

Kelly attended her final Board of Supervisors meeting this morning. She told the board there had been many changes over the last 14 years, with one of the major changes being the demographics of people moving out to the country. “I think a big change overall is you’re seeing a lot more city residents moving out to the country for that calm, peaceful quietness, and they’re used to those city amenities. Back in the old day, you didn’t see a maintainer for three days. Now you’ll see one generally within the first day, which I think is relatively good service, but people are getting upset because they work in town and they can’t get to work. There’s just no way you can have enough maintainer districts and run efficiently cost-wise to get to everybody’s house by 8 o’clock.”

Supervisors’ chairman Casey Callanan thanked Kelly for all the work she’s done for the county. “I just want to wish you luck on your next stage in life, and I appreciate the efforts you’ve done for the county, specifically the last four years when I’ve worked with you. Very responsive, and some pretty major projects got done under your watch, including bridges, the old Highway 106, and South Shore Drive. You’ve gotten a lot accomplished and you have a lot to be proud of.” Kelly responded, “It’s been a pleasure, I appreciate it.”

The board Tuesday also approved a contract with WHKS & Company of Mason City and their Vice President Scott Sweet to serve as the county’s interim engineer until a new full-time engineer is hired.