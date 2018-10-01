Cerro Gordo County engineer set to resign

MASON CITY — Cerro Gordo County is going to be looking for a new county engineer. Mary Kelly has worked for the county engineer’s office since 2004 and has served as the head of the department since 2006.

Kelly submitted a letter of resignation to the board last Wednesday, thanking the supervisors for their support and the opportunities that the county has provided her during the last 14 years.

An item on tomorrow’s Board of Supervisors’ agenda is scheduled to deal with accepting Kelly’s resignation effective October 24th. The board will also hold a staff discussion about the county engineer’s position after tomorrow’s meeting.

The supervisors meet at 10 o’clock tomorrow in the board room of the courthouse.