Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Agency set to move into soon-to-be former County Engineering building
MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management Commission is in the process of purchasing the soon-to-be former County Engineering building on Mason City’s south side for $325,000. The county’s Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved the conditional offer to purchase the building.
Supervisor Tim Latham says this will help emergency management bring everything under one roof. “It’s going to give an opportunity to move everything from a lot of buildings in Mason City into a permanent home. It will save us a lot of money over time. This is part of all the cities in the county, Mason City, Clear Lake, Cerro Gordo County and the smaller communities all coming together to make this happen. This is a great project for our community.”
The supervisors would need to hold a public hearing about the property sale prior to the transaction being completed. The county’s engineering department is planning to move out to their new building near the county law enforcement center in a couple of months.