Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health Secures $625,000 to Support Drug-Free Communities

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has been awarded a substantial grant on behalf of the North Iowa Addiction Prevention Alliance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under the Drug-Free Communities Support Program.

The funding totaling $625,000 over a five-year period allows the alliance to implement a comprehensive and collaborative multi-sector approach to impact conditions that enable youth to use substances and ultimately prevent misuse.

For years, the North Iowa Addiction Prevention Alliance has successfully established and fostered partnerships between local government, schools, law enforcement, healthcare providers, community-based organizations and faith-based organizations as they work with the community to expand and enhance existing efforts.