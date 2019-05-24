Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health finds temporary location

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health has found a temporary location to resume their services. The department was forced from their home at Mohawk Square earlier this week due to a roof collapse caused by severe storms that rolled through the area.

The department’s Immunization Clinic and STD/HIV Clinic will be providing services at the Community Health Center located at 404 North Federal starting on Tuesday.

The public health nurses and home care aides will also be operating from the Community Health Center location. Public health nursing staff will be contacting their home care clients regarding their care schedule. For other home care questions you are asked to call 641-425-2514.

Other services, including Environmental Health Services, are beginning to resume or will resume as resources become available. If you have any questions you are asked to contact the health department’s main number at 421-9300.