Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director talks about type of mask you should have, wear it around your nose
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft demonstrating what your mask should be covering on your face, including your nose
MASON CITY — We are a week into Governor Reynolds’ mask mandate and some people may be wondering if they have the right type of mask and maybe the right way to wear it.
Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health director Brian Hanft says masks with two layers will offer good protection. “The standard issue surgical mask, those are fine. Those are two-ply, so those are two layers. The one type of mask that I do see some people wearing are the more tight-fitting, the gaiters that they call them. They’re only one layer of fabric. They should not be worn unless they are doubled up. So if they are doubled up, they would be two layers of fabric. I think it’s just the gaiter type mask that’s just one layer that people should discontinue using and make sure your mask has at least two layers. I think a lot of the masks that you might otherwise purchase that you see for sale are probably going to be okay.”
Hanft says the proper way to wear your mask includes having your nose covered, otherwise you aren’t providing protection. “It can’t be below the nose, it’s got to fully be around the face completely, preferably tucked in around the nose. The mask is basically intended to protect others from you, so if you happen to be an asymptomatic carrier, you are wearing that mask to protect others around you, it does not protect you from anyone else.”
Hanft asks that everybody complies with the governor’s mask mandate. “Everyone just please wear a mask. I know some people just choose not to, but right now it is critically important and it’s really the time to just get one board and make sure you are wearing them.”
Reynolds face mask proclamation requires masks to be worn when someone is inside a public space for at least 15 minutes and not able to stay six feet away from others.