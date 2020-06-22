Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 call center closes
MASON CITY — Due to a decrease in call volume, the Cerro Gordo County COVID-19 call center located at the county’s Emergency Operations Center has closed.
Cerro Gordo County Director of Public Health Brian Hanft says the department cannot express enough the deep gratitude they have for the volunteers who staffed the call center for months, dedicating hundreds of hours responding to individuals concerned about exposure to COVID-19, symptoms of the illness and many other questions.
For anybody who has questions related to COVID-19 guidance, they can call CG Health at 421-9300.
For testing inquiries, people can continue to call the MercyOne Family Health Line at 641-428-7777, or they can call Quick Care Urgent Care at 641-450-7000 or Test Iowa at 515-575-2131