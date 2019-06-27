Cerro Gordo County authorities ask for help in identifying theft suspect
By KGLO News
Jun 27, 2019 @ 4:52 AM

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man involved in a theft at a rural Mason City business last week.

The department says the suspect is an older light-skinned black male with a slender build with white facial hair. He was driving a ten-foot U-Haul truck that was rented at a Mason City business and has not yet been returned. The U-Haul truck has Arizona license plates with the number TM2510F on the top right of the box.

If you are able to help identify or locate the suspect or the truck, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 421-3000.

 

