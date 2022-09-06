Cerro Gordo County approves agreement with Floyd County on delinquent fine collections

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors today approved signing an updated intergovernmental agreement with Floyd County to help with the collection of delinquent court fines.

County Attorney Carlyle Dalen says Cerro Gordo County is already doing a lot of work with other counties in trying to collect fines and restitution, and the new agreement allows the county to be reimbursed a portion of the cost in processing those collections. “What we do is we try to get from other counties what they owe and put it into one payment agreement here in Cerro Gordo County. My only thing is that we’ve been doing that work, but let’s get paid for it. This 28E agreement says Cerro Gordo can get the money from the benefit of doing the work.”

Dalen says the goal is to encourage people to fulfill their financial obligations in multiple counties. “Again, all this about helping people get their license back, and making it as easy as possible, putting everything under one payment agreement versus two or three other payment agreements that they don’t even know what they owe and who they are paying it to.”

The supervisors unanimously approved the agreement with Floyd County. Dalen says a similar agreement is being reviewed by Hancock County.