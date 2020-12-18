      Weather Alert

Cerro Gordo County active COVID case count cut in half compared to start of the month

Dec 18, 2020 @ 11:03am

DES MOINES — It’s been 18 days that north-central Iowa has seen more recoveries from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period compared to new cases being diagnosed.

In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 124 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in north-central Iowa with 230 more people locally having recovered. That brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning down to 3263, 1000 fewer than at the same time last Friday and almost 2300 fewer than at the start of the month.

The active case count in Cerro Gordo County is currently 906, 46 fewer than yesterday, 365 less when compared to last Friday, and almost half of the active case count at the start of the month which was 1807. 

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 4118 33
Butler 1177 5
Floyd 1225 6
Franklin 840 13
Hancock 1084 16
Kossuth 1424 14
Mitchell 944 17
Winnebago 1060 6
Worth 462 6
Wright 1451 8
Area Total 13785 124

 

 

Active Cases 12/18/20 12/17/20 12/4/20 12/1/20 11/1/20
Today Yesterday Last Friday Start of Month November 1st
Cerro Gordo 906 950 1271 1807 477
Butler 258 287 369 517 82
Floyd 297 317 416 550 60
Franklin 167 163 234 305 42
Hancock 282 291 321 408 134
Kossuth 491 498 574 535 176
Mitchell 231 217 320 447 119
Winnebago 194 200 261 359 192
Worth 134 133 152 118 46
Wright 303 313 373 410 182
Area Total 3263 3369 4291 5526 1510

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 3157 77
Butler 904 34
Floyd 900 26
Franklin 656 9
Hancock 780 25
Kossuth 909 21
Mitchell 693 3
Winnebago 839 12
Worth 326 5
Wright 1135 18
Area Total 10299 230

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 55 48 7
Butler 15 14 1
Floyd 28 20 8
Franklin 17 16 1
Hancock 22 18 4
Kossuth 24 23 1
Mitchell 20 20 0
Winnebago 27 22 5
Worth 2 2
Wright 13 11 2
Area Total 223 194 29 0
