Cerro Gordo County active COVID case count cut in half compared to start of the month
DES MOINES — It’s been 18 days that north-central Iowa has seen more recoveries from COVID-19 in a 24-hour period compared to new cases being diagnosed.
In the 24 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, 124 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in north-central Iowa with 230 more people locally having recovered. That brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in our listening area as of 11 o’clock this morning down to 3263, 1000 fewer than at the same time last Friday and almost 2300 fewer than at the start of the month.
The active case count in Cerro Gordo County is currently 906, 46 fewer than yesterday, 365 less when compared to last Friday, and almost half of the active case count at the start of the month which was 1807.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|4118
|33
|Butler
|1177
|5
|Floyd
|1225
|6
|Franklin
|840
|13
|Hancock
|1084
|16
|Kossuth
|1424
|14
|Mitchell
|944
|17
|Winnebago
|1060
|6
|Worth
|462
|6
|Wright
|1451
|8
|
|
|
|Area Total
|13785
|124
|Active Cases
|12/18/20
|12/17/20
|12/4/20
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Last Friday
|Start of Month
|November 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|906
|950
|1271
|1807
|477
|Butler
|258
|287
|369
|517
|82
|Floyd
|297
|317
|416
|550
|60
|Franklin
|167
|163
|234
|305
|42
|Hancock
|282
|291
|321
|408
|134
|Kossuth
|491
|498
|574
|535
|176
|Mitchell
|231
|217
|320
|447
|119
|Winnebago
|194
|200
|261
|359
|192
|Worth
|134
|133
|152
|118
|46
|Wright
|303
|313
|373
|410
|182
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|3263
|3369
|4291
|5526
|1510
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|3157
|77
|Butler
|904
|34
|Floyd
|900
|26
|Franklin
|656
|9
|Hancock
|780
|25
|Kossuth
|909
|21
|Mitchell
|693
|3
|Winnebago
|839
|12
|Worth
|326
|5
|Wright
|1135
|18
|
|
|
|Area Total
|10299
|230
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|55
|48
|7
|
|Butler
|15
|14
|1
|
|Floyd
|28
|20
|8
|
|Franklin
|17
|16
|1
|
|Hancock
|22
|18
|4
|
|Kossuth
|24
|23
|1
|
|Mitchell
|20
|20
|0
|
|Winnebago
|27
|22
|5
|
|Worth
|2
|2
|
|
|Wright
|13
|11
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|223
|194
|29
|0