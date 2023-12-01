KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Cerro Gordo County accident injures seven

December 1, 2023 5:04AM CST
MASON CITY — Seven people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in between Mason City and Clear Lake last night.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to the intersection of County Roads B-35 and S-34 shortly before 5:30. A vehicle driven by 78-year-old Nyleen Trampel from Rockwell was going west on B-35 and attempted to make a left turn onto S-34, but Trampel failed to see an eastbound vehicle driven by 67-year-old Douglas Grimm from Clear Lake.

There were two occupants in the Grimm vehicle and three others in the Trampel vehicle. All were transported to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City to be treated.

The accident remains under investigation and charges are pending.

