Cerro Gordo Board of Supervisors meetings to now be held on Mondays

January 3, 2023 10:57AM CST
MASON CITY — For the first time in decades, regularly-scheduled meetings of the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors will not be on Tuesday mornings.

New supervisor Lori Meacham Ginapp and long-time supervisor Casey Callanan, who was participating in today’s yearly organizational meeting by phone, approved moving the weekly meetings to Monday mornings at 10:00 AM.

Supervisor Chris Watts voted against the motion.  “I’d prefer it would be Monday afternoon myself, allowing more time for staff.”

Back in the mid-1990s, Cerro Gordo County Supervisor meetings were held at 9:15 on Tuesday mornings, but gradually were pushed to 9:30 and then 10:00 AM. The supervisors first regular Monday meeting will take place next Monday.

Also at today’s meeting, Callanan was approved to be the board’s chairman for the 2023 calendar year with Meacham Ginapp being the vice-chair.

