Cerro Gordo Auditor’s office open extended hours Saturday, Monday for absentee voting

MASON CITY — The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s office will be open extended hours on Saturday and Monday for those wishing to cast an absentee ballot prior to Tuesday’s election.

The office will be open regular hours today and tomorrow from 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, but will be open from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM both on Saturday and Monday.

Anybody with questions about the general election may contact the county auditor’s office at 421-3041. You can also visit the county’s website at cgcounty.org or follow the county auditor’s Facebook page.