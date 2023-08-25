Central Springs PPEL vote pre-registration deadline is Monday

MASON CITY — Voters in the Central Springs Community School District have until Monday to pre-register to vote for the district’s upcoming Physical Plant & Equipment Levy election on September 12th.

The Cerro Gordo County Auditor’s office will be open until 5:00 PM on Monday for people to come in and pre-register. Completed voter registrations may be mailed to the County Auditor’s office, but they must be either received by that deadline or by postmarked on or before Monday’s date.

A person who registers at the polls on Election Day must provide acceptable proof of identity and current residency in the precinct.

For more information about registering to vote, you can visit the website cerrogordoauditor.gov or call 641-421-3041.

Central Springs voters are being asked to approve the PPEL for an amount not to exceed $1.34 per $1000 of assessed property value with an income surtax for the next ten years. This would raise the tax rate by an estimated 42 cents per $1000.

The district says they are seeking the additional funds to improve school safety, playgrounds, career and technical education equipment, as well as transportation and technology.