Central Springs bomb threat investigation concludes
MANLY — A bomb threat investigation at a Worth County school has been closed.
Central Springs schools were closed on January 29th after school district officials became aware of a bomb threat made to the safety of students in the district by an individual or individuals on the live chat line of the school district’s YouTube channel.
A joint statement released by the school district and the Manly Police Department says that the investigation into the incident has concluded and no additional statements will be made.
Superintendent Darwin Lehmann says threats such as these are serious and they will not tolerate threats of any nature. He urges parents to talk to their children and impress upon them the seriousness of threats in today’s society.