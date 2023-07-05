KGLO News KGLO News Logo

Central Iowa man’s collection of 70,000 pencils being evaluated as possible world record

July 5, 2023 11:25AM CDT
Share
Central Iowa man’s collection of 70,000 pencils being evaluated as possible world record

COLFAX, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa man may be well on his way to an official world record for pencils. 

Aaron Bartholmey of Colfax has been collecting wooden advertising pencils since he was a child. He now claims to have more than 70,000. That’s substantially more than the Guinness World Record for the largest pencil collection at 24,000. 

Last weekend, two counters from the American Pencil Collectors Society were at the Colfax Historical Society to count Bartholmey’s pencils. 

Now, he’s waiting to hear if the count is approved by Guinness, which estimated the review process could take up to three months.

For the latest

Trending

1

Not guilty plea by Mason City woman accused of passing out drunk while driving with child in car
2

Two Minnesotans dead after two-vehicle accident on US Highway 18 near Floyd
3

BREAKING --- Mistrial declared in Mason City man's kidnapping trial
4

Forest City police investigate mountain lion report
5

Jury selection scheduled to start today in Mason City man's kidnapping trial