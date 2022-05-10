      Weather Alert

Celebrity Chef Mario Batali Acquitted Of Sexual Misconduct

May 10, 2022 @ 1:44pm

BOSTON (AP) – Celebrity chef Mario Batali has been cleared of sexual misconduct following a criminal trial in Boston.

A woman had accused Batali of forcibly kissing and groping her while taking a selfie at a restaurant in 2017.

Batali’s lawyer argued that the Boston assault never happened and said the accuser has a financial incentive to lie.

The judge found him not guilty on Tuesday.

The chef had waived his right to a jury trial.

Batali had faced indecent assault and battery charges, which carried up to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Batali’s accuser has filed a lawsuit that’s pending.

The career of the 61-year-old former Food Network fixture crumbled amid sexual misconduct allegations from four women in 2017.

For the latest

Trending
Developer says Hyatt Place Hotel financing should close soon, Southbridge Mall redevelopment to get underway
Iowa Supreme Court says Osage man convicted of solicitation to commit murder should not get a new trial
Mason City woman set to plead guilty to selling heroin-fentanyl mix to confidential informant
Mason City man jailed on drug distribution charges
Two more incidents of gunfire reported in Mason City Tuesday night
Connect With Us