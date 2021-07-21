Cedar Rapids woman pleads guilty to drug, high speed chase charges after Floyd County New Year’s Eve arrest
CHARLES CITY — The sentencing date has been set for a Cedar Rapids woman arrested on drug charges after a high speed chase in north-central Iowa.
A criminal complaint stated that 36-year-old Amber Sheppard was driving on New Year’s Eve near the 224 mile marker of the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County when a Floyd County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop due to the vehicle not having a license plate.Sheppard allegedly sped away, with speeds during the pursuit reaching over 100 miles per hour. After being stopped, investigators found about 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and five needles in her vehicle.
Sheppard recently pleaded guilty to the charges of possession with the intent to deliver meth, second offense eluding, operating while barred and driving with a revoked license. She faces up to 22 years in prison when sentenced on September 13th at the Floyd County Courthouse.