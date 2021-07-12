      Weather Alert

Cedar Rapids woman charged in Floyd County with high speed chase, drug possession pleads guilty

Jul 12, 2021 @ 11:42am

CHARLES CITY — A plea hearing has been scheduled for a Cedar Rapids woman arrested on drug charges after a high speed chase in north-central Iowa.

A criminal complaint stated that 36-year-old Amber Sheppard was driving on New Year’s Eve near the 224 mile marker of the Avenue of the Saints in Floyd County when a Floyd County deputy attempted to make a traffic stop due to the vehicle not having a license plate.

Sheppard allegedly sped away, with speeds during the pursuit reaching over 100 miles per hour. After being stopped, investigators found about 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and five needles in her vehicle.

Sheppard was charged with possession with the intent to deliver meth, second offense eluding, operating while barred and driving with a revoked license.

She was scheduled to stand trial starting last week, but recently filed written pleas of guilty to three of the four charges in Floyd County District Court. A formal plea hearing will be held on July 19th .

